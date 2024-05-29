US Bancorp DE Invests $5.02 Million in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 351,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 2.81% of FinWise Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FINW opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.71. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $14.98.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

