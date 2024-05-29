US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $200,497,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,604,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 524.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 229,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $282.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.13 and a 1 year high of $286.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

