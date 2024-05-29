US Bancorp DE Purchases 23,833 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,833 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $316,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,432,000 after buying an additional 1,915,699 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,179,000 after buying an additional 853,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,790 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

