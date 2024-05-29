US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.46.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

