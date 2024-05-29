US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

