US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

