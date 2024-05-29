US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Qualys worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,079 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $3,731,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 15.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Qualys Stock Down 2.1 %

QLYS stock opened at $143.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.98. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,920 shares of company stock worth $2,904,451. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

