US Bancorp DE Sells 1,382 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2,509.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 322,523 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 193.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 290,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258,160 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $8,373,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

