US Bancorp DE Sells 2,039 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

