US Bancorp DE Sells 6,696 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

