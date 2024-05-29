US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.4 %

SWK opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

