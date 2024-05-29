US Bancorp DE Trims Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 19.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

