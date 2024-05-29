VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Up 0.3%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.06. 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.
