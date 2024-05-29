Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Cut by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $170.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

