Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Decreased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,905,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 470,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.