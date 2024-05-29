Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,245,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 761.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,397 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.