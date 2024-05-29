Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $487.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $489.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.15. The stock has a market cap of $441.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

