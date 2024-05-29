Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVOO stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $103.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.49.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

