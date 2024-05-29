Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17.

Ventas Trading Down 0.7 %

VTR opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -947.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

