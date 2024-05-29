Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Short Interest Down 40.8% in May

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vestis Trading Down 3.2 %

VSTS stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vestis will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 1,828,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,753,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,588,002.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,586,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

