Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 266,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 588,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 269,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
