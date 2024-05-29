W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 175,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

