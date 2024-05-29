Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2,015.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

