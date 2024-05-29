Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Watts Water Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $203.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,273 shares of company stock worth $1,543,961 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

