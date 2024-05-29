Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to Underweight

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 168,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 81,172 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 67,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

