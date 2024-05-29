Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.50% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $25,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $652.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

