Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $29,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 836,474 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hasbro by 39.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,255,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,052,000 after purchasing an additional 356,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hasbro by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300,420 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

