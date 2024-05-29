Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 261 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of GoDaddy worth $28,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,292 shares of company stock valued at $14,567,860 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $138.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $141.27.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

