Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 126,841 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,586,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $902.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

