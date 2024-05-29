Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 126,841 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,586,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $902.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $18.90.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.