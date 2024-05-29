Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

WERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

