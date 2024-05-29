West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Shares Up 2.2%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

West Shore Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40.

West Shore Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

