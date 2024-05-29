WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Update

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 212,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

