Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of WH opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $71,677,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

