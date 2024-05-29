Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Xencor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $155,317.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 166,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,552.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $155,317.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 166,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,552.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $293,531.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,031,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,804. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

