Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $35.47.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

