Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
