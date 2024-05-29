Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Yellow Cake Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

About Yellow Cake

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.