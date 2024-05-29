YY Group Holding Limited’s Quiet Period Will End on June 3rd (NASDAQ:YYGH)

YY Group’s (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 3rd. YY Group had issued 1,125,000 shares in its IPO on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $4,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During YY Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:YYGH opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. YY Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services.

