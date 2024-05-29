Zacks Research Weighs in on Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $12.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

JLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $209.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,222,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,097.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after purchasing an additional 187,196 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.