Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 15,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 111,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Zambeef Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.03 million, a P/E ratio of 575.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.79.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

