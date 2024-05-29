Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Shares Up 4.5%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.03). 3,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.99).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Zinc Media Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZIN

Zinc Media Group Stock Performance

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -894.44 and a beta of 0.07.

(Get Free Report)

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.