Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Shares Up 4.5%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.03). 3,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.99).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Zinc Media Group Stock Performance
Zinc Media Group Company Profile
Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zinc Media Group
- About the Markup Calculator
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.