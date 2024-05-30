1,163 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.
Snowflake Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of SNOW stock opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average is $180.17. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
