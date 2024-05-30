1,260,787 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,260,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $28,451,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Alphatec by 276.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,668 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 48.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,336,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 767,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 24.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 523,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 193.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 409,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $157,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,151 shares of company stock worth $2,376,717. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Price Performance

Alphatec stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.48. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.