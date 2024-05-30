1,781 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,928 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

