2,599 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $307.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.10. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $319.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.