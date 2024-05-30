297,711 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 297,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $478,594,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,280,000 after purchasing an additional 708,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FIS opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

