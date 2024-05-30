307 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on REGN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,243 shares of company stock worth $53,955,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

REGN opened at $966.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $945.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $918.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.