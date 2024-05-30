3,440 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 211,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 63,341 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 229,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

