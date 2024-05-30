3,453 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,453 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $117,585,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,491 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,928,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 1,348,893 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CLF opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

