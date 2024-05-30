50,849 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 10.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDY. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,476,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDY stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.