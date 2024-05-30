Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Trading 7.7% Higher

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 2,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 34,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Abacus Life Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $753.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abacus Life Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

